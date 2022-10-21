MEREDITH — Liz Tentarelli of the League of Women Voters-NH will moderate a candidate forum on Monday, Oct. 24, for Meredith residents, featuring bipartisan representation of all six candidates running for NH state House and NH state Senate positions. The forum will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Meredith Community Center, Room B.

The planning committee share that Tim Lang, Kate Miller, Matt Coker, Cindy Creteau-Miller, Sandy Mucci and Lisa Smart have all accepted the invitation to participate in this meaningful event.

