MEREDITH — Liz Tentarelli of the League of Women Voters-NH will moderate a candidate forum on Monday, Oct. 24, for Meredith residents, featuring bipartisan representation of all six candidates running for NH state House and NH state Senate positions. The forum will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Meredith Community Center, Room B.
The planning committee share that Tim Lang, Kate Miller, Matt Coker, Cindy Creteau-Miller, Sandy Mucci and Lisa Smart have all accepted the invitation to participate in this meaningful event.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to a more informed voting public. The Meredith candidate forum will be a time for the voters of Meredith to meet candidates and learn about their positions and where they differ with their opponents. The forum is also an opportunity for residents to share their concerns about the community with candidates.
Candidates will be asked to briefly describe their qualifications for the position they’re seeking and to discuss their ideas and plans for the coming term if elected. Each candidate will be allowed two minutes for opening comments. Questions from the audience will follow candidate statements.
Questions may be submitted ahead of time by emailing them to meredithcitizengroup@gmail.com by Sunday, Oct. 23. Additionally, index cards will be provided at the forum so that attendees may write down their questions and submit them to be read by the moderator during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.