LACONIA — Leadership Lakes Region is now accepting applications for the new class which begins in October.
The Leadership Lakes Region program, modeled after the Leadership New Hampshire Program, is designed to educate and inform participants about the Lakes Region and foster volunteerism.
The program consists of eight sessions held once monthly from October to May. Each day educates participants through site visits and discussion with community leaders.
“One of the real benefits of participating in Leadership Lakes Region is the opportunity to form a new network of professionals outside one’s normal employment sector,” said program coordinator Jennifer McLean. Since 1997, 385 area professionals have graduated from the leadership program.
A current application and list of program dates are available by visiting www.leadershiplakesregion.org.
