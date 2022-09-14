MEREDITH — The Meredith-based Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating their 47th year with its jam packed concert lineup with concerts from November through May 2023. The full schedule, venue information, individual and new discount tickets are available now at www.LRSO.org.
LRSO continues their partnership with Plymouth State University's Hanaway Theater for their first performance of the new season on Saturday, Nov. 5. The first Holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, will be held at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia.
For the balance of the LRSO's four concerts in December, March, and May, they continue their long-standing partnership at Inter-Lakes auditorium in Meredith.
New this season — discount "Inter-Lakes" ticket packages for performances in Meredith. Order your tickets online, select your seats, and be assured of getting the same great seats for all Inter-Lakes performances. Visit LRSO.org for more details.
Season opener "Dance the Night Away" on Saturday, Nov. 5, features the winner of the LRSO’s 2022 Student Concerto Competition, Sean Jang, performing the first movement of Sibelius' Violin Concerto in D minor. Also featured is PSU’s Director of Bands and Assistant Professor of Instrumental Music Education, outstanding trombonist Jared Staub performing Concerto for Bass Trombone by Eric Ewazen.
Back once again by popular demand is vocalist Michael Gallagan as the featured guest performing an all-new selection of holiday favorites in December's "Christmas with the Crooners." The Saturday, Dec. 10 performance is at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia, and the Dec. 11 performance at Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith. Michael performs a brand new mix of holiday carols and favorites by Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Josh Groban, Andy Williams, and more. Get tickets early.
On March 25, 2023, LRSO presents "Haydn Seek," a concert with two of Haydn's majestic works — his final symphony, Symphony No. 104 "London," and Concerto in C Major for Cello featuring LRSO's own Kari Jukka-Pekka (JP) Vainio.
LRSO ends its season with two fabulous concerts on May 13, 14, 2023 at Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith entitled "Gershwin Blue." These concerts feature Meredith resident and LRSO pianist Chris Mega performing George Gershwin's great American classic Rhapsody in Blue.
Tickets are available now at www.LRSO.org. Tickets for the November performance at Plymouth State University should be available by October 1. You can order by phone with numbers listed with each event. Sign up for the Email list at LRSO.org/contact to keep informed during the season.
The LRSO is exploring the idea of a "Friends of the LRSO" group of volunteers that can assist with tasks throughout the season. If you are skilled in finance, graphic design, writing/PR, fundraising, moving equipment, ushering, etc. and are interested in helping out, get in touch at LRSO.org/contact or introduce yourself at any of the concerts.
