Top, left to right, Sean Jang, Jared Staub, Michael Gallagan, Kari Jukka-Pekka Vainio, Chris Mega, Madison MacNeill.

MEREDITH — The Meredith-based Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating their 47th year with its jam packed concert lineup with concerts from November through May 2023. The full schedule, venue information, individual and new discount tickets are available now at www.LRSO.org.

LRSO continues their partnership with Plymouth State University's Hanaway Theater for their first performance of the new season on Saturday, Nov. 5. The first Holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, will be held at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia.

