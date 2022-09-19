pumpkin figures

Entry forms for Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation's 3rd annual "Pumpkin Figure Contest is Oct. 1, with judging taking place Oct. 14-15. To register for the contest, or purchase Fall Harvest Raffle tickets visit lrscholarship.org.(Courtesy photo)

Fall is rapidly approaching and Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation is getting a head start on the season with the announcement of their 3rd annual "Pumpkin Figure Contest." Executive Director, Karen Switzer, announced that the scholarship foundation is looking forward to building on the success of their annual "Pumpkin Figure Contest." She said, “There were many wonderful entries last year from a variety of areas including schools, individuals, families, businesses and non-profit agencies. The time invested, the creativity and the willingness to share their creations with the community is great to see.”

Assistant Director, Chris Guilmett stated, “Our Pumpkin Figure Contest has really become a seasonal fundraiser for us that involves the whole community. We’re already seeing registrants where this is their third year participating. We’ve also expanded on the contest to include two raffles, a Fall Harvest Raffle and a Fall Themed Cake & Cookie Calendar Raffle. You do not need to be participating in the Pumpkin Figure Contest to purchase raffle tickets.”

