Entry forms for Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation's 3rd annual "Pumpkin Figure Contest is Oct. 1, with judging taking place Oct. 14-15. To register for the contest, or purchase Fall Harvest Raffle tickets visit lrscholarship.org.(Courtesy photo)
Fall is rapidly approaching and Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation is getting a head start on the season with the announcement of their 3rd annual "Pumpkin Figure Contest." Executive Director, Karen Switzer, announced that the scholarship foundation is looking forward to building on the success of their annual "Pumpkin Figure Contest." She said, “There were many wonderful entries last year from a variety of areas including schools, individuals, families, businesses and non-profit agencies. The time invested, the creativity and the willingness to share their creations with the community is great to see.”
Assistant Director, Chris Guilmett stated, “Our Pumpkin Figure Contest has really become a seasonal fundraiser for us that involves the whole community. We’re already seeing registrants where this is their third year participating. We’ve also expanded on the contest to include two raffles, a Fall Harvest Raffle and a Fall Themed Cake & Cookie Calendar Raffle. You do not need to be participating in the Pumpkin Figure Contest to purchase raffle tickets.”
The Pumpkin Figures are judged in several categories and prizes awarded for Best Overall, Cutest, Scariest, Best by a Child, Most Unique, Best Non-Profit, Best Business, Best from a School, Creative Use of Materials, and Best by Family or Group.
Switzer also noted, “People throughout the area are able to go around and see the creations first hand on a beautiful fall weekend. Maps with the locations of the pumpkin figures will be available online on our website. Also, for those looking to purchase last minute raffle tickets or wanting to pick up a map, we will be in downtown Laconia on Oct. 15.”
The contest is open to individuals, families, schools, businesses and non-profits. Pumpkin figures must include at least one pumpkin and other recycled and creative parts. In order to qualify for the contest, an entrant must live in the Lakes Region, and the entry forms must be received by Lakes Region Scholarship by Oct. 1. With judging taking place Oct. 14 and 15.
To register for the contest, or purchase Fall Harvest Raffle tickets visit lrscholarship.org.
