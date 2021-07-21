LACONIA — Lakes Region Rotary is back this year with a LIVE car show. The Lakes Region Rotary will host its 9th annual charity car show this Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 70 Endicott St., Weirs Beach (formerly Faro Italian Restaurant).
Come out to enjoy a very entertaining and fun day, and see hundreds of cars from all around New England. Lakes Region Rotary is grateful to Graham and Veroff, PC for taking the driver’s seat as the lead sponsor for the 2021 Lakes Region Rotary Car Show.
Each year this great event welcomes more than 150 vehicles and nearly 1,000 spectators, and has raised over $75,000 for local charities and scholarship/Rotary programs.
As the main purpose of the show is to raise funds for local charities, the cost to pre-register a vehicle is $15, and $20 the day of the show. People can pre-register their car online now at http://lakesregionrotary.org/carshow/.
This year the Rotary Club is supporting a children's charity that works year-round to provide children of the Greater Lakes Region with clothing and other necessities - the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region. The Club will also donate raised monies to several other local charities.
The cost to attend the show is $5.
For more information, visit https://www.lakesregionrotary.org or email carshow@lakesregionrotary.org.
