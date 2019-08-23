LACONIA — A global International Overdose Awareness Day takes place each year on Aug. 31, and this year's observance in Laconia will take at Bartlett Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The purpose is to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury because of drug overdose, and to stimulate a discussion about community resources, overdose prevention and local drug policies.
Those attending will receive an International Overdose Awareness Day wristband to show their support, and they are encouraged to use the hashtags #OverdoseAware and #EndOverdose on social media to boost awareness. Narcan (naloxone) training and kits also will be provided.
Navigating Recovery emphasizes that no community is immune to overdose, and advocates for treating drug-related harm as a health issue. Investing in proven practices can save lives.
For more information about International Overdose Awareness Day, visit www.overdoseday.com or call Navigating Recovery at 603-524-5939.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.