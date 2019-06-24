MEREDITH — Toxic materials exist inside most Lakes Region homes. Known as household hazardous wastes, these are substances that can poison or contaminate the environment, and threaten the health of families and the community. They may be flammable, corrosive, reactive, or toxic, and should be disposed of properly so as not to harm people or damage the region’s soil and water resources. Most households create hazardous waste every day, and an average of 15.5 pounds each year is going into municipal solid waste, which can cause fires or injury if mixed.
Limiting the use of these substances is important to create a healthy, clean household and keep toxic chemicals out of recreational and drinking water sources. When purchasing supplies for a home or summer cottage, consider less toxic alternatives, or creating something at home.
Lakes Region Planning Commission suggests a recipe for glass cleaner: combine two tablespoons of white vinegar or lemon juice with three cups of water; store in spray bottle, use as needed. To rub, use a natural linen towel or other soft cloth, a clean, damp chamois cloth, a squeegee, or a crumpled newspaper. To avoid streaks, don't ash windows while the sun is shining on them; they will dry too quickly.
For more recipes and tips, visit www.lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp.
LRPC is coordinating regional HHW collections to be held July 27 and Aug. 3. For more information, visit www.lakesrpc.org or call 603-279-5341 or 603-279-5334.
