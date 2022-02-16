MOULTONBOROUGH — Lakes Region Food Pantry and Thrift Shop, 977 Whittier Hwy., will hold its grand reopening Wednesday, March 2. Regular shopping hours will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The pantry has continued to serve clients every Thursday during the break. Donations have been received throughout the winter break and the shop is full of new items. Additional donations of gently used items are welcome as LRFP prepares itself for another great season. The volunteers and staff have been busy cleaning and organizing and look forward to seeing supporters again. Proceeds from thrift shop sales fund outreach programs that benefit the NH Lakes Region.
