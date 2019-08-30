WOLFEBORO — Registration is now open for Lakes Region Curling Association’s fifth season.
Running from mid-October to mid-December, the fall season offers eight weekly curling matches at Pop Whalen Ice Arena. Matches take place from 5:15-7:15 p.m. on Sundays.
A pre-season learn to curl session will be scheduled for early October.
For men and women of all ages and fitness levels, curling is a sport that combines skill, teamwork, and strategy. Players can register singly, with a partner, or as full teams of four to six players. LRCA organizers will find teams for players who are not already affiliated.
No previous experience is needed, and the association provides all necessary equipment. The $195 registration fee defrays the cost of ice time, equipment, and insurance.
For more information, visit lakescurlingnh.org or email info@lakescurlingnh.org. To register, download and complete a registration form and waiver by visiting lakescurlingnh.org/membership.
