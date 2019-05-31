WASHINGTON — Erika Thorsell, 43, of Laconia, has been accepted into the Peace Corps and will depart for Guyana in June to begin training as an environmental educator.
“My motivations for joining the Peace Corps are to help communities become sustainable and resilient by strengthening relationships through continuous communication, active involvement, shared experiences and collaboration with community members and governments, while ethically valuating human and natural resources through education and training to create sustainable practices and protections for communities and our environment,” said Thorsell.
Thorsell is the daughter of Elinor and Kevin Thorsell, and sister of Nathan and sister-in-law of Cathy. She is a graduate of Laconia High School, and attended University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where she earned a bachelor of arts in environmental studies. She also earned a masters of business administration in international sustainability and environmental compliance from Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Prior to joining the Peace Corps, she served two terms in AmeriCorps.
During the first three months of her service, Thorsell will live with a host family in Guyana to become fully immersed in the country’s language and culture. She will then be sworn into service and assigned to a community in Guyana, where she will live and work for two years.
“My motivations align well with the goals and strategies of the Peace Corps, along with my experience serving in AmeriCorps, education and career ambitions in international sustainability, environmental education and community resiliency. Volunteering in the Peace Corps will also allow me to incorporate my talents, knowledge and education to better contribute to global communities through-out my service and beyond,” Thorsell said.
She will work in cooperation with locals and partner organizations on sustainable, community-based development projects that improve the lives of people in Guyana and help her develop leadership, technical and cross-cultural skills that will give her a competitive edge when she returns home. Peace Corps volunteers return from service well-positioned for professional opportunities.
Thorsell joins the 55 New Hampshire residents currently serving in the Peace Corps and more than 1,825 New Hampshire residents who have served in the Peace Corps since 1961.
For more information about the Peace Corps, visit peacecorps.gov, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and twitter.
