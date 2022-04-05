Laconia Rotary and the Belknap House

Rotarian Gary Dionne, center in white hat, stops by to thank his family for coming out to support Laconia Rotary and the Belknap House. From left are Scott Allen, Lily Allen, Gary, Marcia Dionne, Bethany Allen, and Scarlet Allen. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Laconia Rotary is grateful to community members who came to support Laconia Rotary Club’s Pancake Breakfast on March 20 at the Belknap Mill. Laconia rotarians and Laconia Interact students spent the day with community members, who raised a total of $1,500 for the Belknap House and $250 towards Ukrainian relief efforts. Laconia Rotary Club will match the Ukraine donations and send funds to the Companion Rotary District 2231 in Poland to provide relief to refugee women and children fleeing Ukraine into Southeastern Poland. The club thanks the Belknap Mill Society for hosting the fundraiser and to the local businesses who donated supplies including, the Naswa Resort, Meredith Bay Association, Water Street Cafe, Woodshed Coffee Roasters, Cafe Deja Vu, Union Diner, and Windswept Maples Farm in Loudon.

