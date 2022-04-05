LACONIA — Laconia Rotary is grateful to community members who came to support Laconia Rotary Club’s Pancake Breakfast on March 20 at the Belknap Mill. Laconia rotarians and Laconia Interact students spent the day with community members, who raised a total of $1,500 for the Belknap House and $250 towards Ukrainian relief efforts. Laconia Rotary Club will match the Ukraine donations and send funds to the Companion Rotary District 2231 in Poland to provide relief to refugee women and children fleeing Ukraine into Southeastern Poland. The club thanks the Belknap Mill Society for hosting the fundraiser and to the local businesses who donated supplies including, the Naswa Resort, Meredith Bay Association, Water Street Cafe, Woodshed Coffee Roasters, Cafe Deja Vu, Union Diner, and Windswept Maples Farm in Loudon.
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Gov. Chris Sununu recently suggested that recreational cannabis could be an inevitability in New Hampshire. What do you think?
Most Popular
Articles
- Brooke A. Barron, 21
- Laconia man badly hurt in I-93 crash
- Nightspot seeking city’s OK to stay open till 2 a.m.
- Man indicted on child porn charges
- Judge tells homeowner in Gov. Island case he could lose his house if he doesn’t comply
- Harry S. Blood, 70
- Former contractor pleads guilty to bilking clients out of thousands
- After 3-plus years, charges dropped in felony marijuana case
- Ivan and Patricia Milton
Images
Videos
Commented
- HB 1255 sparks fear in educators, cheers from conservatives (4)
- Who are the free staters? (3)
- Rep. Richard Littlefield: Schools should address bullying before it's too late (2)
- Paul M. Doherty, 58 (1)
- Rot at the top of Gunstock (1)
- Kate Miller: There’s no comparison between Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin (1)
- John O. Cook Jr., 70 (1)
- Rich Tjaden: Russian invasion of Ukraine is just latest result of administration's ineptitude (1)
- Ben Shapiro: It's time for the market pushback to begin (1)
- Heidi Preuss: None more qualified for Gunstock Area Commission than McLear (1)
- George S Gallitano: Next president of the US should be Gen. Mark Milley (1)
- Hillary Seeger: Lessons learned from the Town of Meredith (1)
- Dave Patch: Allegations of voter fraud should be resolved before next election (1)
- Trees leaving Main Street – Roadside plantings, now 30 years old, grew too large (1)
- Joyce Donohue: Saturday's Luckovich cartoon was unhelpful (1)
- Geraldine 'Gerry' A. Groleau, 96 (1)
- Voters may have sticker shock, but advocates say changes critical to future of Winnisquam schools (1)
- Steve Earle: Are actions of Russan, US government really that different? (1)
- Thomas C. Bogan: Saturday's 'Big Oil' cartoon was blatantly untrue (1)
- Court dismisses Gunstock suit after commission drops matter (1)
- George S. Gallitano: Biden using Ukraine to advance Progressive agenda (1)
- Elliot Finn: Socialism has failed in every country that's tried it (1)
- Elizabeth M. Cleasby, 97 (1)
- Ralph E. Morrissette, 78 (1)
- Don Ewing: Too many children leaving school without skills needed for success (1)
- Bruce Jenket: Legacy media outlets not interested in the truth (1)
- Steven Hepburn: Gunstock rot starts with Belknap County Delegation (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.