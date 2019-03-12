LACONIA — Laconia Christian Academy will hold its second annual Father Daughter Dance on Saturday, March 23, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., in the school gymnasium. The dance is open to the public and is for girls of all ages.
In a new tradition, girls of all ages will be escorted by their fathers, uncles, grandfathers, or other special person, for a special evening.
The evening, hosted by the staff of Laconia Christian Academy and the PAC committee, will offer activities including games and organized, themed dance events. Light refreshments will be served.
A professional photographer will be on site to take formal photos of fathers and daughters. Local disc jockey Carroll Brown will act as master of ceremonies.
Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Tickets are $15 per couple, and $5 for each additional child. To order tickets, visit laconia-christian-academy.secured.atpay.com/campaign/fatherdaughter.
For more information, call 603-524-3250, or visit www.laconiachristian.org. Find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Laconia Christian Academy is located at 1386 Meredith Center Road.
