LACONIA — The following students are included on the Laconia Christian Academy 2019-2020 third quarter honor roll:
Grade 12
High Honors: Carolyn Bixby
Honors: Abigail Dadian, Kathryn Duddy, MacKenzie Glines, Noah Longval
Grade 11
High Honors: Deborah Umwiza
Honors: Ryann Hendricks, Ian Manning
Grade 10
High Honors: Sarah Glines, Grace O’Brien, Caleb Longval
Honors: Violet Manson
Grade 9
High Honors: Grace Burton, Emily McLeod, Amber Stillion
Honors: Emma Blake, Emma Desmarais, Katelyn Kilcup, Hannah Longval, Jacob Sheehan
Grade 8
Honors: Brycen Allen, Audrey Bond, Ava Hall, Robert Merola
Grade 7
High Honors: Leanne Daigneau, Jillian Mitchell
Grade 6
High Honors: Oliver Bond, Cooper Mack
Honors: Ian Blake, Natalie Bleiler, Luke Butler, Brendan Call
Grade 5
High Honors: Sophia Horne, Grace Longval, Adam Mitchell, Aubrey Tyrrell
Honors: Zaidon Mentore, Mya Selesky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.