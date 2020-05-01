LACONIA — The following students are included on the Laconia Christian Academy 2019-2020 third quarter honor roll:

Grade 12

High Honors: Carolyn Bixby

Honors: Abigail Dadian, Kathryn Duddy, MacKenzie Glines, Noah Longval

Grade 11

High Honors: Deborah Umwiza

Honors: Ryann Hendricks, Ian Manning

Grade 10

High Honors: Sarah Glines, Grace O’Brien, Caleb Longval

Honors: Violet Manson

Grade 9

High Honors: Grace Burton, Emily McLeod, Amber Stillion

Honors: Emma Blake, Emma Desmarais, Katelyn Kilcup, Hannah Longval, Jacob Sheehan

Grade 8

Honors: Brycen Allen, Audrey Bond, Ava Hall, Robert Merola

Grade 7

High Honors: Leanne Daigneau, Jillian Mitchell

Grade 6

High Honors: Oliver Bond, Cooper Mack

Honors: Ian Blake, Natalie Bleiler, Luke Butler, Brendan Call

Grade 5

High Honors: Sophia Horne, Grace Longval, Adam Mitchell, Aubrey Tyrrell

Honors: Zaidon Mentore, Mya Selesky

