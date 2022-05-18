LACONIA — Laconia Christian Academy will be presenting “Big Fish: The Musical” in three performances, Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith.
The cast and crew are eager to be back in the theater and to share this “fintastic” production with the surrounding communities.
To purchase tickets and more information on the production, visit app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=137043.
