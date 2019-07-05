MEREDITH — Melinda LaBarge will offer a Nuno Felted Scarf class at the Meredith Community Center, Room B, at 1 Circle Drive, sponsored by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery, on Saturday, July 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Those who have never felted before or who want to go to the next level will receive individual attention. No felting experience is necessary.
Nuno is the Japanese word for cloth and the technique bonds loose fibers, such as hand-dyed silk, merino roving, silk roving, printed silk materials, and other dyed locks, onto a sheer silk fabric. The use of floral silks in unique color palettes produces a handmade product that is reminiscent of impressionist paintings.
Materials will be available to choose from to create your own special scarf, in whatever design and color you wish to make. Additional materials will be available for sale, if you wish to make more than one scarf.
Students are encouraged to bring a lunch or snack, as well as three or four old bath towels, a plastic bag for wet towels, scissors, pen and paper to take notes, camera (optional) to document the process, a rubber mat (optional) to stand on, and comfortable shoes.
Tuition is $65, with a materials fee of $35, paid directly to the instructor. Space is limited; pre-registration is required. Call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery, located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith.
For more details, visit http://meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes or http://www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
