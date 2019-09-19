LACONIA — The New Hampshire Knights of Columbus are sponsoring a Student Respect Life essay contest. The contest is open to any junior and senior high school students in grades six through 12 in the state. The New Hampshire Knights of Columbus will make up to six cash awards of $100 each. Award winners do not have to be a member of the Knights or Catholic.
The theme for the contest is, “In what ways is unacceptable mass violence tied to our society’ accepted violence (such as abortion), and what can I do to help reduce violence in our society?"
The submission deadline is midnight on Dec. 15. Essays may not be longer than 500 words, and should be typed and submitted as a PDF or Word Document, and emailed to matu19@comcast.net. Students should include their name, age, grade, school, parent name and address, phone, parish and email address.
Students can get help and information from parents, teachers, friends, and the internet, but the essay itself must be their own work.
For further contest details, contact John P. Matuszewski at 603-434-4098 or Ron Distasio at 603-595-7837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.