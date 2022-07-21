GILFORD — Kelli Vieten, graduate of Gilford High School, graduated magna cum laude from Endicott College in Beverly, MA in May of 2022 and is named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. Kelli Vieten earned a bachelor of arts degree in a self-designed major in the College of Liberal Arts. While at Endicott she had the opportunity to participate in three internships and the study abroad program in Italy. She is the daughter of Holly and Daniel Vieten of Gilford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.