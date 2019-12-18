PLYMOUTH — With freezing temperatures and snow already here, the Keep the Heat On Committee has seen tickets for the 15th annual fundraiser on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, selling fast at Chase Street Market.
The auction and raffle will be highlights of a fun-filled evening that includes a buffet dinner supplied by more than 22 area restaurants, all to raise money for local families in need of home heating fuel and other forms of assistance. Last year’s event raised over $50,000 for fuel assistance.
New this year will be entertainment instead of a live auction.
This year’s silent auction and raffle will feature a selection for all tastes and budgets. Enjoy the outdoors and bid on ski passes to Gunstock Mountain Resort or Waterville Valley Resort, or golf passes to Den Brae Golf Course, Jack O’ Lantern Resort & Golf Course, or White Mountain Country Club.
Find items for the home at Harris Family Furniture, or a relaxing, two-night stay at a Little Squam Lake cabin. Art lovers can choose from original works by local artists, or a gourmet, three-course dinner with wine. Featured items also include products, services, and gift certificates donated by area businesses, craftspeople, and professionals.
A limited number of KTHO tickets are on sale at Chase Street Market on Main Street for $40. Tables for 10 can be reserved for $500, by calling Joan Turley at 603-236-2795.
To donate an item or to become a sponsor, call Barbara Fahey at 603-236-1122. For more information, visit facebook.com/KeepTheHeatOn.
