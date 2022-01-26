MEREDITH — The Meredith Conservation Commission is holding a winter event at the Page Pond Community Forest on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Barnard Ridge Road Trailhead. “This will be a great opportunity for people to come explore this beautiful town resource in winter with guided tours of the area,” said Conservation Commissioner Don MacFarlane who is organizing the event. The property has over 750 acres with miles of trails that explore fields, wetlands, beaver ponds and two streams as well as Page Pond and Mill Dam. From the Barnard Ridge Road trailhead hikers can traverse the entire Page Pond trail network.
During the event, people will have an opportunity to tour the property on skis, snowshoes, or on foot depending on conditions. ”Recent snow conditions have been good for both snowshoes and skis, and hopefully the weather will continue to cooperate. People should bring the appropriate equipment based on conditions on Saturday,” MacFarlane said. “There will be several pairs of snowshoes available for those who need them.”
Guided tours will be led by members of the Conservation Commission at 11:30 a.m. An easy walk to the top of the field offers a view of Gunstock Mountain and the Belknap Range, and kids can bring sleds for a quarter-mile long slide back to the parking area. More adventurous hikers can take a guided tour along the multi-use trail to the mill dam. Other possibilities include visiting the ponds to observe beaver lodges and dams. Signs of winter activity by a wide range of wildlife may be found, including fox tracks, deer prints, wood chips chopped out by a pileated woodpecker, or pine cones stripped bare by red squirrels. Free hot chocolate, coffee and donuts will be available to all.
The Barnard Ridge Road trailhead and parking is on the east side of Barnard Ridge Road, 400 feet north of the intersection with Meredith Neck Road and Pleasant Street. If weather conditions require cancelling the event, notices will be posted on the town of Meredith website and the Conservation Commission Facebook Page.
