LACONIA — The JBT Hockey Shootout is happening on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Merrill Fay Ice Arena, 468 Province Road. The game starts 6:30 p.m. in an EHL matchup — Wolves vs Seacoast Spartans. A roster of 10 shooters have been recruited to raise money and show off their skills (or lack of) for a great cause.
This event is entering its 7th year, with the Shootout beginning its 6th year of operation. John Bradley Thompson was lost 7½ years ago to a brain tumor called DIPG. He’d be 13 today, in the middle of his Freshman year at Gilford. A blog during John’s battle which provides more perspective can be viewed at www.thinkjohnbradley.com.
JBT Shootout format:
You get one puck in the first round of the Shootout (1st Intermission) just for signing up.
Every $1,000 you raise earns you an extra puck.
All shooters who score in the First Round qualify for the Championship Round (2nd Intermission).
In each round, competitors will shoot in the order of money raised, meaning the highest fundraiser gets to go last, lowest fundraiser goes first.
Extra pucks don’t carry over to the Championship round.
To donate visit: https://events.thecurestartsnow.org/jbt-shootout/.
