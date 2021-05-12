WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will feature Jane Oneail, who will discuss Norman Rockwell and World War II in Heroes and Homecomings: Norman Rockwell and World War II on Tuesday, May 25. Her lecture will focus on how Rockwell, typically known for the humor in his art, frequently tackled more serious subjects such as WWII.
“I think many people don't know that Rockwell himself served in the military,” said Oneail. “He tried to enlist in the Navy during WWI and was initially rejected for being too underweight. He was eager to serve his country and ultimately became a military artist.”
In her discussion, Oneail will also focus on how Rockwell’s work departs from earlier artistic interpretations of American conflicts as well as his choice of themes.
“This should be an interesting and lively lecture,” said museum Executive Director Mike Culver. “Norman Rockwell is certainly a beloved American artist who is best known for his portrayals of our nation, so anyone interested in American culture in general should enjoy this discussion.”
Heroes and Homecomings: Norman Rockwell and World War II is part of the Wright Museum’s 2021 Lecture Series, presented by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney. Admission for this lecture is free, made possible by the NH Humanities Council.
Heroes and Homecomings: Norman Rockwell and World War II takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at Wright Museum, 77 Center Street in Wolfeboro. Seating is limited due to CDC guidelines on social distancing. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information about the museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.