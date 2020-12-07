LACONIA — Isaiah 61 Cafe recently invited two new people to join the board of directors.
Bonnie Linda Vlk comes to the board with a passion for helping people experiencing homelessness. In one four–year season in her life, she brought 25 people into her own home and has been a homeless educational liaison.
Mariette Facques brings experience helping those in need. She recently moved to the area from Milford, where 40 years ago she founded SHARE Outreach program to help families in that area, and was volunteer director of the program for 27 years.
Vlk and Facques join board members and founders Dawn and Dave Longval, as well as board members Jeff Boutin, Lisa Rowell, John LaCourse, and Gregory Butler.
The cafe is located at 100 New Salem St. For more information, visit Isaiah61cafe.org.
