LACONIA — GOT LUNCH! Laconia has been delivering healthy groceries throughout the summer for 10 years. The program began months earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and school closings.
Irwin Marine is supporting GOT LUNCH! Laconia by donating watercraft for their fundraising efforts, including an Old Town Saranac 146 canoe, Old Town Heron 9XT kayak and a Maui Mat. “We’re honored to be partners with GOT LUNCH! Laconia, to help feed and support local families in need. We’re also grateful for all of the volunteers that offer support to GOT LUNCH! Laconia,” said Bill Irwin.
Registration forms for the GOT LUNCH! Laconia summer program are available at the Laconia Public Library.
