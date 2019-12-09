LACONIA — Irwin Automotive Group will host their annual Customer Appreciation Parties on Wednesday, Dec. 18. With one at Irwin Toyota Ford at 59 Bisson Ave. and the other at Irwin Hyundai at 446 Union Ave., the parties will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Join the entire Irwin staff for a night filled with food, beverages and door prizes. Irwin Automotive will also be giving away free oil changes, service coupons, wipers, snow brooms, and other prizes. A set of tires will be raffled off at 6 p.m., and entrants must be present to win. RSVP by emailing Chris Irwin at Chris.irwin@irwinzone.com.
