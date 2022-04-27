MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society has an upcoming program on Tuesday, May 3, “Interpreting Glacial Landforms through Laser Technology and the NH Stone Wall Mapper.” Interpreting Glacial Landforms will be presented by Shane Csiki, Ph.D., NH State Geologist. Rick Chorman, former NH State Geologist will explain how LiDAR is being used to map stonewalls throughout New Hampshire.
Many outdoor enthusiasts at one time or another have used a USGS topographical quadrangle maps indicating land surface features such as topography, surface waters and streams and steeply or gently sloping terrain, uphills and downhills, etc. For decades these maps served as the best available source for elevation data -- until the widespread use of airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology. This remote sensing technology uses laser to scan the land surface from high above, effectively seeing the ground beneath the trees.
The availability of LiDAR data has been a major benefit to NH’s geologic mapping program, allowing geologists to identify landforms that might otherwise be obscured by tree cover and nearly impossible to observe in the field. Even man’s handiwork in the form of the network of historic stone walls that crisscross the New Hampshire landscape are revealed by LiDAR.
Shane and Rick are experts in this field and will highlight how this technology has improved the understanding of New Hampshire’s geologic history and offer their interpretations of landforms and features in our area.
The presentation will be at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments. The program begins at 7 p.m. Masks are optional and will be available at the event. All programs of the Society are free and all are welcome. For more information visit: www.meredithhistoricalsocietynh.org.
