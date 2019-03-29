MEREDITH — Applications are now being accepted for the morning session at Inter-Lakes Integrated Preschool. The preschool is an educational program available for a limited number of non-disabled preschoolers, in addition to special needs preschoolers in the Inter-Lakes School District. The program offers developmentally appropriate activities designed to foster children's cognitive, social-emotional and physical development.
The preschool program is open to children of residents of the Inter-Lakes School District, including Center Harbor, Meredith and Sandwich. If the number of applications exceeds availability, a lottery will be held to select participants. Both parent and child must be residents of the Inter-Lakes School District at the time of the lottery. To be eligible, children must turn three on or before Sept. 30.
The program runs three days each week, Tuesday-Thursdays, at the Inter-Lakes Elementary School. The morning session for three-year-old children runs from 8:15-11 a.m. The program for four-year-olds is full at this time.
Parents are responsible for transporting their child to and from the program.
Three-year-old children already in the program will be given first consideration as space permits for the four-year-old program the following year. Children not chosen by the lottery will be placed on a waiting list, and admitted as space permits.
Applications can be picked up and dropped off at the main office of the Inter-Lakes Elementary School or in the preschool room. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 13. Enrollment will be confirmed no later than April 20, at 3:30 p.m. by telephone.
For more information, call Ronda Young, preschool coordinator, at 603-279-7968.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.