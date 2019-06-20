MEREDITH — Last month, the Inter-Lakes High School Interact club, sponsored by Meredith Rotary club, held its end of year banquet at Meredith Community Center to recognize all of the activities conducted during the past year. In attendance was special guest Gage Wheeler, the club’s first president in 2015. The club started the tradition of presenting a ceremonial gavel to presidents after Wheeler departed for college. During the banquet, Wheeler was finally presented with his gavel. After accepting his gavel, he shared some words of wisdom from a college graduate to Interact members.
During the banquet, new member MacKenzie was inducted, as well as next year’s board of directors. The club’s Member of Year was senior Brendan Bunnell.
The club held a Cash for Polio fundraiser which raised $431 for the Rotary’s Polio+ Fund. This helped the club attain the final criteria for the club to be awarded the 2018-2019 Rotary Citation for Interact Clubs, and exceed $10,000 in total giving since the club was founded in March 2015.
