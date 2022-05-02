WOLFEBBORO — Paintings by Becky Bense will be on display at the Meredith Village Savings Bank Wolfeboro Branch through May 27. “Inspiration and Isolation” features work done at the end of 2019 into early 2021. Becky Bense is a longtime member of The Governor Wentworth Arts Council and is currently Grant Chair overseeing the Art in Library Grants and the Art in Education Grant program.
Originally from Tuftonboro, Becky currently resides in Bradford.
Inspiration and Isolation represents a transitional time in Becky’s art journey. These paintings reflect the loss of her father during the pandemic. Like many of us, she was using the time to organize her space, when she came across a trove of oddly shaped high quality paper. In a move that would make Ted (her father) proud and a testament to her Yankee sensibilities, she began to paint on them. Using what she had on hand turned into inspiration to paint these curiously lonely, yet somehow comforting, paintings.
You may contact her and see more of her work at www.rsbense.com.
