FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin and Franklin Falls Business Group announce the inaugural Franklin Falls Holiday Stroll on Friday, Dec. 3 from 3:30 to 8 p.m. in downtown Franklin. Many community organizations are joining together to bring this event to Franklin Falls.
This festive event will feature the inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting, Christmas Storytime, Lights of Memory, a Holiday Craft Loft, Elf the Musical, Christmas Caroling and much, much more.
Activities
3:30 – 6 p.m. Santa’s Workshop, Bessie Rowell Community Center
City of Franklin Recreation Department
Share Christmas wishes and have your picture taken with Santa for a donation
Mix 94.1 Cash & Cans, face painting, crafts, cookie decorating and holiday music. (children must be accompanied by an adult).
3-8 p.m. Holiday Craft Loft, Franklin Public Library
City of Franklin Public Library and it’s Trustees
20 holiday crafters, bakery goods, holiday treats. Special “Kids Corner” to create Christmas cards or a letter to Santa Claus. Door prizes donated by crafters, drop off your letter to Santa Claus.
3-7 p.m. Christmas Storytime, Franklin Public Library
City of Franklin Public Library and it’s Trustees
Drop by and join Kristine Leighton as she reads all the favorite Christmas stories.
3-6 p.m. Christmas Carols, Episcopal Mission Church of Franklin
Join in or just enjoy traditional Christmas Carols
3-6 p.m. Lights of Memory Episcopal Church
Place a snowflake on a Christmas tree in memory of a loved one.
Donations will benefit Mix 94.1 Cash & Cans annual Drive
6:30 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting Marceau Park
City of Franklin
Greet Santa Claus as he arrives in a Franklin fire truck, sing carols, enjoy the wonder of the tree lighting
6–8 p.m. Inflatable Christmas Tree Giveaway, Franklin Opera House
Take a picture with “Buddy” and the Elves
5:30-7 p.m. Cash & Cans, Mix 94.1 Remote Grevior Furniture
Holiday refreshments will be available throughout the evening at the following locations:
Franklin Café, Franklin Savings Bank and Independent Financial Advisors.
Stop into Outdoor New England and say hi to Huckleberry, downtown dog representative.
Event map available at City Hall, Franklin Public Library and downtown businesses.
Additional holiday events the first weekend in December
Franklin Opera House “Elf the Musical” Dec. 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11 and 12
Franklin Opera House Festival of Trees Dec.4, 5, 11 and 12
Franklin Parks and Rec Letters from Santa — register online at wwwfranklin.org/parks-recreation/pages/letters-santa-registration
Choose Franklin Christmas Tree Sales Special Event Dec. 4 — Enjoy hot cocoa, photos with Santa and one of his “reindeer.” Tree sales begin Saturday, Nov. 27.
Pemigewasett Choral Society Concert Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Franklin
