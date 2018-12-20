MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes High School Interact Club, sponsored by Meredith Rotary, has shared their holiday spirit through several activities during December.
The ILHS Interact Club donated money to the Cash & Cans Money and Food Drive.
Several club members supported The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction by volunteering for the phone bank, and the club made a monetary donation to the auction.
Interact members assisted Rotarians in hosting the 27th Annual Rotary Senior Christmas Dinner, where over 250 senior residents from Meredith and the surrounding area had a meal supplied by Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant and a visit from Santa Claus.
New Beginnings and Belknap House, of Laconia, received socks, scarves, hats, and more, collected by the Interact Club.
Interact members sang Christmas carols at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, and had the opportunity to talk with residents to learn about their experiences while in service to the country.
