NEW HAMPTON — The Dana Meeting House Association will host an ice cream social and afternoon prayer service the weekend of July 30-31.
The ice cream social, with music on the lawn with the Baker Valley Band, is happening Saturday, July 30, 5-7 p.m. The band recreates the sound and spirit of the town bands that were an essential part of the fabric of American life from before the Civil War up through the decade following World War II. Formed in 1992 in Wentworth, the Baker Valley Band performs at Old Home Day celebrations, concerts on the green, private parties and parades. Audience members are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy an ice cream treat from The Common Man.
