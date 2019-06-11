LACONIA — In 1938, no one in New England had ever experienced a hurricane. Then, without warning, a destructive weather event blasted all the way through to Quebec. Join Taylor Community on Monday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building as author Stephen Long discusses this disaster and shares his book on the subject, 'Thirty-Eight, The Hurricane that Transformed New England.' This free event is open to the public.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
