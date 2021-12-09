LACONIA — The Huot Career and Technical Center has selected 10 students to serve as student ambassadors for their respective programs for the 2021-2022 school year. Student ambassadors are the “public face” of their Huot programs and have successfully demonstrated excellence in their work toward college and career readiness. This includes maintaining a high GPA in their program area, demonstrating superior technical skills, and showing strength in the areas of communication, collaboration, creativity, problem solving, perseverance and self-direction.
HTC programs provide students the opportunity to learn and apply skills associated with their chosen career and rigorously prepare for their future career and education. Huot students also develop and hone their skills through internships, the development of in-depth career plans and digital portfolios, and real-world collaborative projects.
“The connections I have with my teachers and classmates are unlike any other class I've had,” says Anita Wentworth, a Laconia High School senior and student ambassador from the Culinary Arts program. “I get to make some very impressive things that I wouldn't attempt otherwise.”
Students from seven area school districts are eligible to attend the Huot starting in their junior year of high school. Starting from day one, all students begin to develop an individualized career plan in preparation for their graduation and also begin to capture the evidence of their progress in digital portfolios which they can use as a tool for transitioning from high school to the next phase of their careers. During the second year of their program, students may participate in an internship in their chosen field each year. The Huot has a long and successful history of internships due in large part to the partnership and collaboration of the program advisory committees, made up of local business partners the Lakes Region.
“Our advisory committees are really what make the center so strong,” says HTC Director David Warrender. “Our ongoing and regular interaction with business partners and the community in general open the doors to authentic learning whether that is guest speakers, participation in our career fair or companies taking on interns. It is a win-win.”
In the coming months, HTC ambassadors will assist in recruitment efforts to younger students including the annual sophomore tours. The Center is also hoping to engage more deeply with local middle schools and see the ambassadors as having a key role in mentoring the next generation of students.
The 2021-2022 HTC Ambassadors are as follows.
Allied Health - Brooklyn Erlick (BHS)
Automotive - Riley Demers (LHS)
Bio Technologies - Gage Grey (LHS)
Culinary Arts - Anita Wentworth (LHS)
Digital Media Arts - Caitlin Dunleavy (LHS)
Law Enforcement - Edgar Conroy (LHS)
Health Science Nurse Assisting - Sierra Haligan (LHS)
Engineering - Ryan Poliquin (LHS)
Plumbing and Heating - Nolan Haskins (WRHS)
Teacher Prep - Nicole Green (GHS)
