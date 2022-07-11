Many of us have been cleaning out — from under the sink, the basement, the backyard shed, the garage. That’s a good thing. But some of the items that you will find there should not go in with the household trash or down the drain, that can lead to contamination and failing septic systems. So, if not in the trash or down the drain, where should this stuff go?
In just a few weeks — Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, Aug. 7, residents and residential taxpayers in the 24 participating Lakes Region communities will have the opportunity to bring up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of household hazardous waste to any one of the eight collection sites throughout the region.
Four collection sites will be open each day from 8:30 a.m. to noon. (Belmont, Franklin, Gilford, and Meredith on July 30 and Bristol, Laconia, Moultonborough, and Ossipee on Aug. 6). Residents and residential property owners in the 24 participating communities may bring up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of household hazardous products in for safe disposal.
At HHW collections, the products accepted include oil-based paints and stains, fertilizers, pesticides, pool chemicals, cleaning products, mercury, fluorescent bulbs, rechargeable batteries, and old gas.
The participating communities for the 2021 collection are: Alexandria, Andover, Belmont, Bridgewater, Bristol, Center Harbor, Effingham, Franklin, Freedom, Gilford, Gilmanton, Hebron, Hill, Holderness, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, New Hampton, Ossipee, Sanbornton, Sandwich, Tamworth, Tilton and Tuftonboro.
As a reminder: acrylic/latex paint and alkaline batteries are NOT considered HHW and will not be accepted on the collection days. These products can go in with the household trash (dry out the paint before disposal).
To read the most recent collection updates, get a list of products that are accepted, and see FAQs, visit the LRPC HHW website www.lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp or call 279
