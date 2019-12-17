GILFORD — Continuing a tradition, Hope Ministries of the First United Methodist Church and the Laconia Rod and Gun Club will provide a free dinner on Christmas day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, at the church.
Doors will open at noon for fellowship, carols and appetizers. At 1 p.m. dinner will be served in fellowship hall, featuring baked ham, vegetables and homemade desserts.
Volunteers are needed for preparation on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and clean-up on Wednesday, Dec. 25. If interested, call Carol at 603-455-9455, and leave name and phone number.
The meal is free, but space is limited and reservations are requested. Contact the church office at 603-524-3289 or office.nhhope@gmail.com by Thursday, Dec. 19. If leaving a message, include name, phone number and number in the party.
Financial donations are welcome to support the tradition. Drop off at the church office, or send to: Hope Ministries at FUMC, P.O. Box 7408, Gilford, NH 03247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.