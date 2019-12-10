Shopping can be challenging. Each one of us wants to find the perfect present. That is the gift that will bring a smile and not be stashed in the closet only to be re-gifted the next season. Here are a few ideas.
1. Faux fur. Interestingly women aren’t wearing as much real fur now. Instead they are wearing faux fur. A jacket with the hood edged in faux fur, or a scarf that can transform a simple dress into a glamorous outfit. Or you might find a leopard skin coat or skirt that won’t begin to harm an animal or exceed your holiday budget. There are a number of shops in the Lakes Region that will have faux fur. You might even try the consignment shops.
2. Games. Technology executives send their children to Montessori schools and often keep them away from devices. If you can’t find Lego’s this season, because they are sold out, look at a variety of games that are challenging and fun. Not just for the children but for adults (and grandparents!) as well. Innisfree in Meredith carries games and toys, as does Baywater Books in Center Harbor.
#3. Skin Lotions for men. The man in your life may be a rock climber, participate in Triathlons and would never think about “cosmetics.” Notwithstanding, men have realized that their skin is exposed to the same elements as women and there are many new product lines of skin creams and lotions for men. Try Sunday’s Spa on Main Street in Laconia, or the many other spas in the Lakes Region.
4. Gift baskets that you create. Some gifts just naturally go together. A bottle of wine, a blanket and a good book. A pair of soft pajamas, a box of herbal tea and bath oil. A flannel shirt, a pair of socks and a gift certificate for a pancake breakfasts. A vintage sweater with an estate pin and a 33-rpm record. The Studio on Main Street in Laconia can work with you to create gift baskets.
5. Light down jackets. Colorful down jackets are ubiquitous.
Men, women and children across the globe are wearing them. Select the brightest color you can find: lime green, bright pink or sparkling silver. The days will seem longer and the black cold nights much warmer. Piche’s in Laconia has jackets and other sporting equipment.
6. Think meditation. Even if you don’t practice Yoga or meditation, Yoga clothing, herbal teas, oil and essences that reduce stress, books on meditation are everywhere. We live in a world filled with noise and stress and all of us want to find new ways to relax.
7. Scarves, hats and gloves. In the North Country we live through months of cold weather. One can never have too many colorful hats and long, warm scarves to wrap around your neck. I lose at least one pair of gloves each winter, often more. It’s always helpful to have an extra set in the drawer. The New Hampshire League of Arts and Crafts has a variety of hand knitted caps and mittens. The Shops at Mill Falls also have lots of beautiful winter clothing.
8. For the home. When the holiday decorations are put away it’s lovely to have something new for your home. Pillows, candles, a plant that will flourish during the winter months, a piece of art that has meaning for the recipient, a new mirror, or an antique. Prescott’s Flowers in Laconia will assist you finding a plant that will bring joy throughout the year.
9. Happy Socks. Have you noticed how many people are wearing colorful socks? The daily uniforms we wear take on a new look with a pair of bright socks with a colorful pattern. Walgreens and a number of the shops at the Tanger Outlet can help you with finding socks …. Colorful and warm.
10. Food glorious food. For the person who has everything, or who is downsizing what about a box of food “stuffs.” That is a can of lobster bisque, exotic nuts, a special cake that can be enjoyed on New Year’s Eve, cured bacon from a local farm or maple syrup.
I hope you’ll purchase your gifts in the Lakes Region. Let’s support our neighbors and the people who work to make our communities what they are. At this time of year, we can be nostalgic:
• Eat in Diners
• Ride Trains
• Shop on Main Street
• Put a porch on your House
• Live in a walkable community
•••
Elizabeth Howard’s career intersects journalism, marketing and communications. Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited, was published in May 2016. She is the author of A Day with Bonefish Joe, a children’s book, published by David R. Godine. You can send her a note at: Elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com
