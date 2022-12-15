LACONIA — The holiday spirit shined bright and filled the halls of the Lakes Region Community Services Family Resource Center at Family Fun Night held on Dec. 12. The annual event is a community serving holiday tradition at LRCS.
“Family Fun Night is an evening we at the Family Resource Center look forward to every year. The magic of the event is hard to put into words. So many supporters — businesses, volunteers, community partners, and LRCS employees go above and beyond to make the night special, unforgettable, and plentiful for the children and families who attend, said Family Resource Center Vice President Erin Pettengill.”
Hundreds of children of all ages lined up in anticipation with their shopping elf to hand-pick gifts for family members on their holiday gift giving lists. Once they arrived at the gift selection room, children went from table to table, carefully contemplating and selecting the perfect items for their loved ones. Before taking the gifts home, items were taken from the selection room to the wrapping and tagging elves to complete the job.
Families also enjoyed holiday music, pictures with Santa, crafts, and a free meal with quality time spent together thanks to Fratello’s in Laconia.
Children line up for their turn to meet and take pictures with Santa.
