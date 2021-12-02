GILFORD — Gilford Community Church presents the New Horizons Band Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. From regular holiday tunes to Christmas music from other countries and of course, a sing-along. Bring your voice, your friends, and your family. COVID protocols have been requested, be prepared to wear a mask. Masks will be provided for those in need of one. The concert is free to all, although donations would be greatly appreciated.

