WEST OSSIPEE — Hobbs Tavern & Brewing Company partnered with the Wolfeboro Area Chapter of End 68 Hours of Hunger, a nonprofit whose mission to end weekend food instability for children preschool to grade 6 serves students in Brookfield, Effingham, Middleton, New Durham, Ossipee, Tuftonboro, and Wolfeboro, on a fundraising event in June 2022. One dollar from each Hobbs Beer sold at the West Ossipee Hobbs Tavern & Brewing Company between June 12 and 24 was donated directly to End 68 Hours of Hunger. Due to the overwhelming community support of the fundraiser, Hobbs Tavern extended the donation window through June 27, and Hobbs Brewing Company & Tap Room at 765 NH RT-16, Ossipee committed to donating an additional $1 for each pint sold at their location from June 24-27 to the total.
Hobbs announced that $1,903 was successfully raised for End 68 Hours of Hunger through this fundraiser. A check was presented to End 68 Hours of Hunger’s Board of Directors by Hobbs Tavern Owner Rob Finneron and General Manager Cory Heagarty on Monday, July 11. The amount is equivalent to one weekend’s worth of food (two breakfasts, two lunches, three dinners) for 190 children.
(0) comments
