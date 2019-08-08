MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., invites the community to a presentation on the History and Architecture of the Grand Resort Hotels of the White Mountains on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m.
Architectural historian Bryant Tolles, Jr. will share the history and architecture of the grand resort hotel phenomenon and hospitality tourism in the White Mountains of New Hampshire from the pre-Civil War era to the present. The primary focus will be on the surviving grand resort hotels, including the Mount Washington Resort, the Mountain View Grand, the Balsams, the Eagle Mountain House, and Wentworth Hall and Cottages. Illustrations will document these buildings and others that no longer exist. The event is sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities Council and the Friends of the Meredith Library. Light refreshments will be served.
