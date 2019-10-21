LACONIA — Neal Bascomb is an award-winning and 'New York Times'-bestselling author of a number of non-fiction narratives, focused on stories of adventure and achievement. His work has been translated into more than 15 languages, featured in several documentaries, and optioned for film and television projects.
The community is invited to Bascomb’s presentation, Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building.
After earning a degree in economics and English literature at Miami University in Ohio, Bascomb lived in Europe as a journalist, and worked as an editor at St. Martin’s Press in New York, before starting to write in 2000.
