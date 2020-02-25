LACONIA — Four students from area high schools were honored recently for their citizenship by the Mary Butler Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution at the Gilford Community Church parish hall.
Alysha Burton of Gilford High School, Georgiana Ducsai of Inter-Lakes High School, Taylor Richter of Laconia High School, and Jayson Shevlin of Winnisquam High School, all seniors, were chosen by faculty and their classmates for their service, dependability, leadership, and patriotism.
Adele Bausor, chapter regent, and Elizabeth Hughes, Good Citizens chair, conducted the awards ceremony. Hughes introduced the students and presented each with a pin and certificate. The students spoke briefly and introduced their guests.
Alyssa, daughter of Kara Burton and Robert Burton, is a member of National Honor Society. She is an Eagle Ambassador for the Gilford Educational Endowment Fund, and co-creator and leader of her school's ethics forum.
She received the Clarkson University Scholar Award for Outstanding Leadership and Academic Promise and the Saint Michaels College Book Award for Academic Achievement and Social Consciousness. She has raised money for Cookies for Kids Cancer fundraiser, Gilmanton Youth Organization, Gilmanton School basketball, and a student teacher for the after school advanced Spanish program at Gilford Middle School.
Georgiana, daughter of John and Jill Ducsai, is vice president of her class, and a member of the Math team and National Honor Society. She is on the varsity track team, and has received numerous academic awards. She plans to major in ecology and evolutionary biology or astrobiology. Her interests are creative writing, 4-H, quilting, singing, and outdoor activities.
Tyler is president of the National Honor Society, caption of the baseball team, and a four-year, three-sport athlete playing football, baseball, and basketball. He is involved in Lakers Hockey, and has been on the Math team for four years. Community service includes Lou Athanas Basketball games, Key Club, Stand Up Laconia, and Pumpkinfest. He enjoys golf and hiking, and intends to further his education in accounting or finance management.
Jayson, son of Judith and James Shevlin, is president of the student council. He is team captain of the Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes varsity hockey team, and student representative of the Winnisquam School District Board. The recipient of the NHIAA Sportsmanship Award, and the recycling award, Jayson is a member of the ski club, Bears radio club, and Bear Pride Club.
His community service includes Learn to Skate Lakes Region Youth Hockey, Laconia Christmas Village, and the Winnipesaukee River Trail Organization Taste of the Trails Auction.
