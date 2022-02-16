LACONIA — Give back in Gilford with a simple purchase of a floral bouquet. Lakes Region Mental Health Center has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the brand-new Hannaford Bloomin' 4 Good Program for the month of March.
The Hannaford Bloomin' 4 Good Program is designed to give back in local communities with every floral bouquet purchased. Every Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker sold supports a non-profit local to the Hannaford in which it was purchased.
Every month, at every Hannaford a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of these special Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquets. Lakes Region Mental Health Center was selected as the March beneficiary by local Hannaford leadership at the store located at 1425 Lakeshore Road in Gilford. Lakes Region Mental Health Center will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin' 4 Good bouquet with the red circle sticker purchased at this Hannaford location in March.
“What a beautiful way to give back in our local community, and make a room, home or someone’s day even brighter,” said Maggie Pritchard, CEO of Lakes Region Mental Health Center. “We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local non-profits like ours as part of the regular weekly shopping routine.”
Learn more about Lakes Region Mental Health Center by visiting www.lrmhc.org.
For more information about the Hannaford Bloomin' 4 Good Program, visit hannaford.bloomin4good.com.
