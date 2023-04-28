Robert Shaffer

Robert Shaffer stands in front of some of his art now on display at Meredith Village Savings Bank in Wolfeboro. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Governor Wentworth Arts Council is currently hosting two shows featuring the work of several Lakes Region artists. Their works are on public display for your viewing this season.

The first show, GWAC’s first group show of 2023, is titled “Beloved.” As we slowly creep into the warmer months, there is a comfort in the familial nature of the people and pets around us. For this show GWAC is showcasing 2D mediums that feature portraits of our member artists' loved ones — humans and animals alike.

