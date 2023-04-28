WOLFEBORO — Governor Wentworth Arts Council is currently hosting two shows featuring the work of several Lakes Region artists. Their works are on public display for your viewing this season.
The first show, GWAC’s first group show of 2023, is titled “Beloved.” As we slowly creep into the warmer months, there is a comfort in the familial nature of the people and pets around us. For this show GWAC is showcasing 2D mediums that feature portraits of our member artists' loved ones — humans and animals alike.
Participating GWAC artists include: Robert Shaffer, Robin Cornwell, Nancy Piper, Jeri Von Stein, Maryann Goblick and Helen Fernald.
“Beloved” is on display through May 27, during regular operating hours at Huggins Hospital.
GWAC’s second show currently on display is titled “From the lonely afternoons” and features the work of Robert Shaffer.
Shaffer is fascinated by illustrators and the stories they tell. He loves the idea of mark making and the power marks communicate on multiple emotional and intellectual levels. Shaffer creates unique prints that explore texture, color and line. Building a bridge between the fine art and the functional goal-centered commercial design.
“From the lonely afternoons” is on display through May 27, during regular operating hours at Meredith Village Savings Bank.
You can learn more about Governor Wentworth Arts Council's support of the arts in the eastern Lakes Region, including upcoming shows and exhibits at governorwentworthartscouncil.org.
