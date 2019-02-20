PLYMOUTH — Keynote speaker for the Pemi-Baker Valley Republican Committee's annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 27, will be Greg Moore, New Hampshire director of Americans for Prosperity, along with Steve Stepanek, the newly elected chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party.
The Lincoln-Reagan dinners honor presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, both of whom had February birthdays. The Feb. 27 dinner will take place at Woodstock Station, 135 Main St., North Woodstock, starting at 5:30 p.m. for the social hour and dinner at 6:30.
Moore previously served as the chief of staff for the New Hampshire House of Representatives. Working directly for the Speaker of the House, he worked to implement an agenda that included numerous historical firsts for the body, including the largest budget reduction in state history, numerous business tax and fee reductions, a Medicaid managed-care law, and tough welfare reform requirements.
He has been director of Policy and Communication, campaign manager, and communications director in congressional and gubernatorial races, directing all aspects of the campaigns, including advertising, field operations, and earned media.
Also speaking at the dinner will be Stepanek, who will discuss his vision and plans for the New Hampshire GOP at one of his first stops as he takes the reins of the organization.
Stepanek, of Amherst, was co-chair of then-candidate Donald Trump’s New Hampshire presidential campaign in 2016 and he held the first house party for Trump in the first-primary state. He served five terms in the New Hampshire House, including as deputy majority leader and minority whip.
Stepanek's business career has included work with former New Hampshire House Speaker William O’Brien in their data security firm, and they founded a government relations and grassroots consulting firm, Liberty Tree Consulting. Stepanek has an extensive background in real estate.
Table and event sponsorships are available.
Tickets are $50 per person, and include hors d’oeuvres and a buffet dinner. There will also be a bucket raffle and cash bar.
For more information, contact David Rivers at riversd5@gmail.com. To purchase tickets, contact Henry Ahern at henry@hdatech.com or call Henry or Cindy Downing at 603-536-3880. Credit cards are accepted.
