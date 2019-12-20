MEREDITH — For the second year in a row, the Lakeview Tavern won first place in the Greater Meredith Program's Holiday Lighting Contest. Over 11,000 lights adorn the Lakeview Tavern on Main Street.
Second place was awarded to Lake Effect, with third place earned by Chic and Antique. The Judges Special Recognition Award was presented to the Town of Meredith for lights in the village. Businesses who received honorable mention were Overhead Door Options, Ltd.; Ben & Jerry Ice Cream; Hermit Woods Winery; Edward Jones; Forest View Manor; Phu Jee; and Mill Falls Atrium.
For more information about the Greater Meredith Program, contact 603-279-9015 or gmp@greatermeredith.org, or visit greatermeredith.org.
