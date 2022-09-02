Children's Auction

The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction’s Broadway Fundraiser held at the Colonial Theatre Laconia entertained hundreds and raised just over $10,000 for local children and families in need. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction’s first-ever Broadway Fundraiser held at the Colonial Theatre Laconia last week entertained hundreds and raised just over $10,000 for local children and families in need.

Roughly 400 tickets were sold, and nearly 150 children attended the show at no cost, thanks to generous donors who sponsored seats through local nonprofits. Organizations that had children attend included Belknap House, Boys and Girls Club of Central NH, Central NH Foster & Adoptive Parent Support Group, Got Lunch! Ashland, Got Lunch! Campton Thornton, Hands Across the Table, Mayhew Program, and Tapply Thompson Community Center.

