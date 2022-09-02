The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction’s Broadway Fundraiser held at the Colonial Theatre Laconia entertained hundreds and raised just over $10,000 for local children and families in need. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction’s first-ever Broadway Fundraiser held at the Colonial Theatre Laconia last week entertained hundreds and raised just over $10,000 for local children and families in need.
Roughly 400 tickets were sold, and nearly 150 children attended the show at no cost, thanks to generous donors who sponsored seats through local nonprofits. Organizations that had children attend included Belknap House, Boys and Girls Club of Central NH, Central NH Foster & Adoptive Parent Support Group, Got Lunch! Ashland, Got Lunch! Campton Thornton, Hands Across the Table, Mayhew Program, and Tapply Thompson Community Center.
“It was so exciting to collaborate with local community theater groups to create this community fundraising event,” said Jennifer Kelley, the Auction’s executive director. “Our area is robust with talent, and we wanted to showcase them. We were also thrilled to give kids in need the ability to attend the show at no cost with our Sponsor a Seat initiative.”
The evening’s performance was produced and directed by Jessica Alward and her creative team, including Scott Alward, Hillary Ayers, Sarah Olsen and Kelli Powers. Kelley said, “The Auction is grateful for their vision and dedication and the innumerable hours they devoted to making this a memorable performance.”
Alward said, “This wonderful event wouldn’t have been possible without the talent and support of the many community theater groups in the Lakes Region. What a pleasure it was to see them come together to support the Auction with their time and talents. We were delighted with the outcome of this inaugural production and look forward to next year’s event.”
The evening’s emcee was local radio legend Pat Kelly, a loyal supporter of Lakes Region events and organizations, particularly of the arts. “He has a decades-long association with the Auction, and we were thrilled to have him lead our event,” Kelley said.
