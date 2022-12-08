Granite VNA

CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA and Hospice, is offering community members an opportunity to honor and remember loved ones and friends at its Lights, Life and Memories community remembrance ceremonies. The in-person ceremonies will take place concurrently on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m., in Alton, Concord, Meredith, Wakefield and Wolfeboro.

Lights, Life and Memories, a combination of Concord Regional VNA’s Lights of Life and Central NH VNA & Hospice’s Tree of Memories — honors and remembers those in the 82 communities served by Granite VNA who have died. Community members are invited to participate by placing the names(s) of loved ones on the online Honor Roll, which resides on the Granite VNA website, and/or on a porcelain dove to be added to an evergreen tree.

