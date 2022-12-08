Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, is offering community members an opportunity to honor and remember loved ones and friends at its Lights, Life and Memories community remembrance ceremonies. The in-person ceremonies will take place concurrently on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m., in Alton, Concord, Meredith, Wakefield and Wolfeboro. (Courtesy photo)
CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA and Hospice, is offering community members an opportunity to honor and remember loved ones and friends at its Lights, Life and Memories community remembrance ceremonies. The in-person ceremonies will take place concurrently on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m., in Alton, Concord, Meredith, Wakefield and Wolfeboro.
Lights, Life and Memories, a combination of Concord Regional VNA’s Lights of Life and Central NH VNA & Hospice’s Tree of Memories — honors and remembers those in the 82 communities served by Granite VNA who have died. Community members are invited to participate by placing the names(s) of loved ones on the online Honor Roll, which resides on the Granite VNA website, and/or on a porcelain dove to be added to an evergreen tree.
The Granite VNA Lights, Life and Memories community remembrance ceremonies will be held at the following locations:
Alton Senior Center, 7 Pearson Road, Alton
Red River Theatres, 11 South Main St., Concord
Moulton Farm, 18 Quarry Road, Meredith
Wakefield Town Hall, 2 High St., Wakefield
Huggins Hospital, 240 South Main St., Wolfeboro
The services will feature music, readings, reflection and remembrance.
Granite VNA invites the public to participate in these special remembrance opportunities and welcomes donations to support its hospice services provided to patients in their homes and at Hospice House in Concord.
For more information about Granite VNA’s Lights, Life and Memories traditions, celebrations and fundraising campaign, and to participate, visit granitevna.org/lights or call 603-224-4093, ext. 85664.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.