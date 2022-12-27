LACONIA — For the seventh year, Good Earth Foundation hosted a luncheon for the local chapter of Salvation Army in the Lakes Region. Over 50 people, including families and children, attended the luncheon Saturday on Christmas Eve. 

Good Earth served lasagna, mac & cheese, chicken parmigiana, salads, dinner rolls, and a cooked spiral ham, with juice, coffee and a marble cake with ice cream for dessert. Lunch was followed by a surprise Secret Santa. An assortment of gifts were collected by the foundation and given out to everyone who attended. Warm hats and gloves, towels, puzzles, coloring books and take-home dinners were also given out as guests left.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.