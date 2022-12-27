From left are Ryan Curtis, executive vice president and founder; Brandon Hamel, president and founder; and Samantha Seymour, executive vice president, all of the Good Earth Foundation, at the Christmas luncheon on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)
Good Earth Foundation hosted a luncheon for Christmas Eve at the Salvation Army in Laconia. (Courtesy photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
LACONIA — For the seventh year, Good Earth Foundation hosted a luncheon for the local chapter of Salvation Army in the Lakes Region. Over 50 people, including families and children, attended the luncheon Saturday on Christmas Eve.
Good Earth served lasagna, mac & cheese, chicken parmigiana, salads, dinner rolls, and a cooked spiral ham, with juice, coffee and a marble cake with ice cream for dessert. Lunch was followed by a surprise Secret Santa. An assortment of gifts were collected by the foundation and given out to everyone who attended. Warm hats and gloves, towels, puzzles, coloring books and take-home dinners were also given out as guests left.
