MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center is has announced the recipient of the first Ben Sanders Scholarship. Golden View licensed nursing assistant Nicola Lingard was named the first to receive the scholarship, with many more recipients to be awarded in the future.
“We are pleased to award the first ever Ben Sanders Scholarship to Nicola, a very deserving employee at Golden View, as she continues to advance her career in healthcare,” said Golden View’s General Manager Ben Sanders, who the award is named after.
The Ben Sanders Scholarship supports the advancement of front-line workers enrolled in nursing school or in a field or service which Golden View provides to its residents and guests. i.e.: nursing, therapy, dining services, activities, social services, etc. Lingard is one of the first students enrolled in the local LPN Training Program provided through LNA Health Careers, which Golden View partners with. The 11-month program starts in Meredith on Sept. 7 and has a heavy focus on clinical hours while incorporating aspects of nursing into all its general education courses.
“We are excited to begin offering this program and we’re excited to have Nicola in our class,” said program director Melissa Smith. “LNA Health Careers offers many other programs such as LNA, MNA, phlebotomy, IV infusion, home health aide, assisted living professional, CPR and now LPN. These courses will all be offered locally in Meredith in the coming months.”
In addition to the Ben Sanders Scholarship, Golden View also has an employee scholarship fund to assist employees who are interested in furthering their healthcare careers. Golden View also offers paid training opportunities for resident service providers to become licensed nursing assistants.
For more information, call 279-8111, email: information@goldenview.org, or visit www.goldenview.org.
